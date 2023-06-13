Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 6,494,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,831. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,868. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

