Alerus Financial NA Buys 2,252 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,871,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

