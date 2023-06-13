Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 1,071,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,826,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.