Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units’ Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALCYU)

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units’ (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 14th. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCYU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Units has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

