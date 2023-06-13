Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE AGI traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 329,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.41. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total value of C$239,832.27. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,453 shares of company stock worth $991,623. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

