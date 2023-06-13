Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. 1,568,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,573 shares of company stock valued at $776,012 and sold 24,340 shares valued at $1,967,466. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

