Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Airbus stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,570. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

