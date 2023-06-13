Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.81. 1,005,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,824. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

