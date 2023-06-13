Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

