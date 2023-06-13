Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lowered by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,805. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.