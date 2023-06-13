Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.37. 134,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,805. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

