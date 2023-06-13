Aion Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $406,290.34 and approximately $807.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00105599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.