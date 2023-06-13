Aion (AION) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Aion has a market capitalization of $416,165.41 and $485.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00104964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00047696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018730 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

