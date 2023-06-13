Aidan Viggiano Sells 8,456 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68.

On Friday, March 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,132. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

