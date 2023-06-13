Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lowered by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250,252 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 3.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after buying an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 492,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.