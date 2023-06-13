AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment makes up 4.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 5.78% of AeroVironment worth $124,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after buying an additional 221,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $17,348,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $15,640,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $15,035,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $112.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

