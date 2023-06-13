Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases 16,300 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.23% of Ziff Davis worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 383,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,149. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

