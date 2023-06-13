Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $312,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

