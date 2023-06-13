Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186,865 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Adobe worth $1,146,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $491.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

