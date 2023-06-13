Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $9.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.