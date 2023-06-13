ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.50.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
