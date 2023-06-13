Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.05 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $23.05 million and $1.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

