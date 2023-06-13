Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 1,215.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

