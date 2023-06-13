AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,169,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $512,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $137.76. 4,888,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.