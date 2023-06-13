AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 450.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,090. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

