98,591 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.75% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,790. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

