8,625 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Elevance Health comprises 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.97. 247,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,086. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.56 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

