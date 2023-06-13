8,600 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $154.33. 1,010,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,433. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $415.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

