72,723 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Haverty Furniture Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

