447,283 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 447,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ST traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. 758,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,942. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

See Also

