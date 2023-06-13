403 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 6.3 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $31,681,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $50.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.90. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

