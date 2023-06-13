403 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
Broadcom Trading Up 6.3 %
AVGO stock traded up $50.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.90. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.