3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

