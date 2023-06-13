370 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.3 %

AVGO traded up $50.74 on Monday, hitting $855.36. 5,106,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $673.59 and its 200-day moving average is $615.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,560 shares of company stock worth $31,681,615 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

