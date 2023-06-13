36,841 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Griffon accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Griffon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is -8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.