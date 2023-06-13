358,056 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,908.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,993 shares of company stock worth $23,126,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,127. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

