3,059 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TJX opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

