2,869,744 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Acquired by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,869,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Affimed makes up approximately 1.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 130,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.