258,280 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Braidwell LP owned 0.63% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

ALXO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,696. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

