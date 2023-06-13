2,236,346 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,236,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,991,000. Rapid7 makes up 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.78% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. 896,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.