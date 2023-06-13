2,000 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,337,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

NYSE IIPR opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

