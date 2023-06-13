19,952 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,209,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,605.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,637.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,419.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.