170,305 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ META traded up $6.10 on Monday, hitting $271.05. 15,444,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
