1,622 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

