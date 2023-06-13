1,621,494 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,621,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 4.33% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $43,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $199,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 25,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,534. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Pulmonx Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.