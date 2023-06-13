1,525,800 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,525,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 3.13% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 68.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 936,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

