15,032 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

