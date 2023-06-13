14,479 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 521,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

