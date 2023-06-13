11,917 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. 177,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

