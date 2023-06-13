1,119 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $492.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

