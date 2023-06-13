105,820 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Bought by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. iShares MSCI France ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 51,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

